Agriculture Ministry reveals how much wheat Kazakhstan plans to export
26 July 2022 13:42

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan consumes about 6 million tones of wheat annually, Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing a press briefing in the Central Communications Service, Minister Karashukeyev said out of 12-12,5 tones of wheat produced annually, domestic wheat consumption stands at 6 million tones.

The rest, according to the minister, is exported and this year will be no different.

Karashukeyev added that wheat harvest this year is projected at the level of 13-13,5 million tones, 15-20% higher compared to last year’s level.


