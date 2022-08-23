Agriculture Ministry forecasts 2022 harvest volume at 18.3mln tonnes

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture predicts gross yield of crops at 18.3 mln tonnes this year, including 13.4 mln tonnes of wheat. Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev said it at the Government’s weekly meeting today.

«The expected gross yield of grain with the consideration of the carry-over balance of grain will be enough to fully secure the internal needs of the countryб to export a certain volume of grain as well as to preserve trading positions at our traditional markets,» Yerbol Karashukeyev said.

In his words, the carry-over balance of grain across the country is 3.1mln tonnes, including 2.5mln tonnes of wheat.

Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov commissioned the Ministry to ensure readiness of the elevators for receiving grain. Besides, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Industry, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy company and regional akimats were commissioned to solve logistics-related problems, «as the country’s harvest in 2022 is likely to exceed average annual rate.»



