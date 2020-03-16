Go to the main site
    Agriculture Minister unveils country’s grain reserves

    16 March 2020, 11:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, at the Governmental Hour in the Majilis, Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov unveiles the amount of grain reserves across the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the Minister, 17.4mn tonnes of grain were threshed following the harvesting period, that is 2.9mn tonnes or 14% less than in 2018.

    «Presently, there are 10.2mn tonnes of grain across the country, including 7.8mn tonnes of wheat,» Saparkhan Omarov said.

    He added that internal consumption of grain till July 1 (beginning of a new marketing year) will be approximately at 5.8mn tonnes. As for wheat, consumption will make 3.8mn tonnes.

    Export potential of grain is estimated at 3.1mn tonnes (wheat – 2.7mn tonnes).

    Carryover of grain will be around 1.3mn tonnes. Thus, the existing reserves of grain in the country is enough for forming the country’s seed and forage stocks.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development
