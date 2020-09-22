Go to the main site
    Agriculture minister praises quality of newly harvested wheat grain

    22 September 2020, 12:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov praised the quality of new grain harvested in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    At the Government’s session on Tuesday, Minister Omarov said that recently harvested grain boasts high quality, claiming that 83.8% of this year’s harvest is Wheat 1-3 Class.

    In 2019, this indicator stood at 67.2%, he added.

    This year, according to Omarov, Kazakhstan saw increase in the share of wheat with high gluten content. He claimed it is thanks to the constant support of the Government provided to Kazakhstani agrarians.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development
