Agricultural output increases by 2.1%
16 August 2022 13:36

Agricultural output increases by 2.1%

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told the Government meeting about an increase in gross agricultural output, Kazinform reports.

He said that agricultural output rose by 2.1% with positive growth reported in 12 regions of Kazakhstan. Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions saw the most growth, while the Kostanay region’s output declined.

He stressed that 7 economic indicators showed growth in Shymkent city, Karaganda, and North Kazakhstan regions.


