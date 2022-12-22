Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Agricultural output exceeds KZT22bn in Atyrau

22 December 2022, 15:45
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Agricultural output of the city of Atyrau and the surrounding villages has totaled KZT22bn, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Atyrau city mayor Meirim Kalaui, the agricultural output of the city and its surrounding area has totaled KZT22.23bn as of December. There has been a 102.5% rise compared to last year. Livestock production amounted to KZT5.38bn, and crop production KZT15.49bn.

This year, the area of cultivated land was 2,588.2 ha in the surrounding areas of Atyrau city.


