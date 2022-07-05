Agricultural ministers of Turkic states convene in Tashkent

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – The First Meeting of Ministers in charge of agriculture of the Organization of Turkic States and the seventh Meeting of Ministers in charge of agriculture of the Organization of Economic Cooperation member states are underway in Tashkent these day, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

While addressing the participants of the events, Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev said it is crucial to adapt the organization to new realia and priority directions of cooperation in order to develop cooperation in the agricultural sphere.

To this end he proposed a number of measures that can be implemented jointly by the member states of the Organization of Turkic States, namely expand the use of mechanisms of forward contacts in mutual trade of food products, step up cooperation in cattle breeding and pedigreed seeds supply, strengthen trade ties by removing barriers, create ‘green corridors’ of food products promotion, and more.

The Kazakh Agriculture Minister went on to invite Turkic businessmen to establish joint projects in agroprocessing in the territory of Kazakhstan and to further export them to the third countries. Kazakhstan, in his words, is ready to offer the most comfortable conditions and all-round support in that respect.