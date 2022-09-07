Go to the main site
    Agricultural areas remain intact in fire affected Kostanay region

    7 September 2022, 16:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The agricultural areas remain intact in Kostanay region which has been battling wildfires, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Kostanay region’s administration office, the wildfires did not affect agricultural crops in the region.

    The total harvesting area is estimated at around 4 million hectares in Kostanay region.

    Earlier it was reported that the local state of emergency was declared in Kostanay region as 43 thousand ha of forests were covered in fire.

    According to the Emergency Situations Minister, as of now, there is no threat to the settlements.

    As a result of the fires, 12 people sustained injuries and burns, one person died.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

