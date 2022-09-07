Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kostanay region

Agricultural areas remain intact in fire affected Kostanay region

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
7 September 2022, 16:12
Agricultural areas remain intact in fire affected Kostanay region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The agricultural areas remain intact in Kostanay region which has been battling wildfires, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Kostanay region’s administration office, the wildfires did not affect agricultural crops in the region.

The total harvesting area is estimated at around 4 million hectares in Kostanay region.

Earlier it was reported that the local state of emergency was declared in Kostanay region as 43 thousand ha of forests were covered in fire.

According to the Emergency Situations Minister, as of now, there is no threat to the settlements.

As a result of the fires, 12 people sustained injuries and burns, one person died.


Kostanay region    Agriculture   Wildfires  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore