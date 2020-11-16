Go to the main site
    Agreement on Turkic Academy’s status signed in Nur-Sultan

    16 November 2020, 15:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi and President of the Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali have signed the agreement reached between the Kazakh Government and the International Turkic Academy on the conditions for and order of locating the Turkic Academy, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

    The agreement also defines the status, privileges, and immunity of the Academy as well as the issues with respect to its property.

    The Turkic Academy was established on May 25, 2010 at the initiative of Honorary Chairman of the Turkic Council, First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    The Turkic Academy’s headquarters is based in the city of Nur-Sultan. Its members include Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey, with Hungary being the observer State.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

