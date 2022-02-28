Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parties and Organizations

    Agenda of Nur Otan Congress approved

    28 February 2022, 17:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The agenda of the Nur Otan Party Congress was approved, Kazinform learnt from Party’s executive secretary Askhat Oralov.

    The XXII Extraordinary Congress will take place tomorrow under the chairmanship of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. It will be held via a videoconferencing. The congress will bring together 399 delegates from all over Kazakhstan.

    The Political Council approved the agenda of the congress. It will debate the changes to the Political Council of the party and modernization of the Party.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    President of Kazakhstan Nur Otan Party
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana