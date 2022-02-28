Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parties and Organizations

Agenda of Nur Otan Congress approved

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
28 February 2022, 17:50
Agenda of Nur Otan Congress approved

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The agenda of the Nur Otan Party Congress was approved, Kazinform learnt from Party’s executive secretary Askhat Oralov.

The XXII Extraordinary Congress will take place tomorrow under the chairmanship of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. It will be held via a videoconferencing. The congress will bring together 399 delegates from all over Kazakhstan.

The Political Council approved the agenda of the congress. It will debate the changes to the Political Council of the party and modernization of the Party.


President of Kazakhstan    Nur Otan Party  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan