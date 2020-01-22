Go to the main site
    Agenda of CIS Foreign Ministers Council meeting to be finalized on Jan 29

    22 January 2020, 18:28

    MINSK. KAZINFORM – A session of the Council of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives of the CIS Member States at the Charter-based and Other CIS Bodies will take place at the CIS Executive Committee in Minsk on 29 January, BelTA learned from the CIS Executive Committee.

    The permanent plenipotentiary representatives will finalize the draft agenda of a regular session of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council that is due in Kazakhstan on 3 April. The participants of the session will discuss and pass the plan of work of the CIS Plenipotentiaries Council for the current year.

    In addition to that, members of the council will approve appointment of heads of observation missions under the Commonwealth at the upcoming elections to the Milli Mejlis of Azerbaijan that are scheduled for 9 February and the elections to the lower chamber (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of the Supreme Assembly (Majlisi Oli) of Tajikistan that are due on 1 March, Kazinform refers to BelTA.


