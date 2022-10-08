Go to the main site
    Agel Open 2022: Rybakina beats two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, reaches semis

    8 October 2022, 11:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Wimbledon champions – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic – had their first career meeting in the Agel Open 2022 quarterfinals in the Czech city of Ostrava, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s No1 Elena Rybakina beat world No20 Petra Kvitova, who holds two Major titles at Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, in two sets with the score 7:6, 6:4.

    The match lasted for 2 hours and 2 minutes.

    During the match, Rybakina hit 10 aces and made two double faults. She won seven points and three games in a row.

    After this win, Rybakina made it to the semifinals of the tournament, where she will play against another Czech player Barbora Krejčíková (world No23).


    Photo: sports.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

