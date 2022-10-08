Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport
Agel Open 2022: Rybakina beats two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, reaches semis
8 October 2022, 11:12

Agel Open 2022: Rybakina beats two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, reaches semis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Wimbledon champions – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic – had their first career meeting in the Agel Open 2022 quarterfinals in the Czech city of Ostrava, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s No1 Elena Rybakina beat world No20 Petra Kvitova, who holds two Major titles at Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, in two sets with the score 7:6, 6:4.

The match lasted for 2 hours and 2 minutes.

During the match, Rybakina hit 10 aces and made two double faults. She won seven points and three games in a row.

After this win, Rybakina made it to the semifinals of the tournament, where she will play against another Czech player Barbora Krejčíková (world No23).


Photo: sports.kz


Related news
Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Read also
Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
19,691,858 people live in Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital

News

Archive