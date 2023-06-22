Go to the main site
    Ageing population grows in Kazakhstan

    22 June 2023, 16:43

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Ageing index rose 1.6% in Kazakhstan in 2022, Kazinform cites the National Statistics Bureau.

    According to the Bureau, the ageing index stood at 28.2 in Kazakhstan in 2022, rising by 1.6% (26.6 in 2021), with 28.2 citizens over 65 per every 100 children aged 0-15.

    East Kazakhstan region saw the highest ageing index – 56.9, followed by North Kazakhstan region – 56.3, and Kostanay region – 48.9.

    Mangistau region was listed as the region with the greatest number of young people, with the highest fertility rate countrywide over the past 10 years. There are 10.8 citizens over 65 per 100 children in the region. Turkestan region and Shymkent city also reported the lowest ageing index of 11.3 and 11.7, respectively.

    The ageing index in urban areas was higher than in rural areas – 30.7 and 25.5, respectively.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Statistics Kazakhstan
