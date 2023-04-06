Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
African swine fever infection surges in Philippines

Adlet Seilkhanov
6 April 2023, 19:14
African swine fever infection surges in Philippines Photo: philstar.com

MANILA. KAZINFORM - African swine fever infection in the Philippines has surged since last year, according to the country's Department of Agriculture, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

The highly infectious hog disease continues to ravage 21 provinces, 54 towns and cities, and 137 villages across the Philippines, said Samuel Joseph Castro, an official of the department's Bureau of Animal Industry.

The government on Tuesday kicked off a campaign to raise public awareness of the virus's threat and urge people to take precautions against it.

To contain the animal disease and revitalize the country's swine industry, the department has updated its national plan for the prevention and control of the virus, enforced strict surveillance and investigation, and intensified coordination with local government units.

African swine fever was first detected in the Philippines in 2019, leading to the culling of thousands of pigs and forcing the government to ramp up meat importation.

Currently affecting several regions around the world, and with no effective vaccine, the disease is not only impeding animal health and welfare but has also detrimental impacts on biodiversity and the livelihoods of farmers.


