Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Afghanistan war veteran from E Kazakhstan receives medal he earned 30 years ago

    11 December 2019, 20:41

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM - Berikbol Kulov, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan from Semey, East Kazakhstan region, has returned from Moscow where he was awarded a medal «For Military Merit», Kazinform reports.

    Mayor of the city of Semey Yermak Salimov held a meeting with Berikbol Kulov.

    It was informed that the awarding event was held in Moscow. It was dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan. The Ministry of Defense has raised the list of awarded persons in the Central Archive.

    Thus, about 800 people, who served in the war in Afghanistan, did not receive medals. Berikbol Kulov and Sultanbek Umarov from the city of Semey have finally received their well earned awards 30 years after their service.

    It should be noted that in total 467 veterans of war in Afghanistan, who live in Semey, were awarded anniversary medals.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    East Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    3 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    4 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    5 1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea