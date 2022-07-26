Go to the main site
    • Afghanistan is a bridge between Central and South Asia - Kazakh president's special envoy

    26 July 2022 21:43

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan regards Afghanistan as a bridge between Central and South Asia, Talgat Kaliyev, Kazakh President's Special Envoy for Afghanistan, told the international conference «Afghanistan: Security and Economic Development,» Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Afghanistan is part of our large region and a bridge between Central and South Asia. The international community needs to take joint efforts to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan. We're ready to work on that both bilaterally and multilaterally,» said Kaliyev.

    The Kazakh diplomat noted that the Tashkent conference is an important and effective platform to find solutions to many pressing issues in Afghanistan, including regional security, observance of civil rights of citizens, mostly women, economic recovery, and integration in interregional cooperation.

    The conference brought together special envoys for Afghanistan from over 20 countries of Central and South Asia, Europe, Americas, Near and Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, as well as experts of the UN, EU, FAO, ECO, ICO, and SCO.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

