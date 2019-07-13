Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Afghanistan eager to buy N Kazakhstan grain, flour

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 July 2019, 12:41
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Governor of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Afghanistan to Kazakhstan Mohammad Farhad Azimi this week, Kazinform reports.

According to the press service of the regional administration, the sides discussed the most promising areas of cooperation, praising well-established trade ties between North Kazakhstan region and the country.

It was noted that over the past six months the region exported some 60,000 tons of products worth $13 million. However, governor Aksakalov believes there is room for growth.

«28% of exports of North Kazakhstan region fall at Afghanistan. We are ready to export crops and oil-bearing-crops as well as flour to your country,» governor Aksakalov said.

Ambassador Azimi, in turn, expressed Afghanistan’s readiness to purchase grain and flour from North Kazakhstan region for national reserve and sign a corresponding memorandum. In his words, Afghanistan can export fruits, vegetables and other goods to Petropavlovsk.

