Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Afghan President wishes Kazakh First President speedy recovery

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
23 June 2020, 17:41
Afghan President wishes Kazakh First President speedy recovery

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani have talked over the telephone, Kazinform cites Elbasy.kz.

During the telephone call, the Afghan President wished Elbasy health and a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

The First President's press service informed the sides discussed the issues of ensuring the regional security and stability.

Ashraf Ghani commended Kazakhstan's steadfast efforts to restore socioeconomic sector of Afghanistan and provide the humanitarian aid to the country.

Nursultan Nazarbayev, in his turn, thanked the Afghan leader for warm words and wishes and expressed confidence in further strengthening of traditionally friendly relations between the two nations.

Recall that First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev tested positive for the coronavirus infection last week.


Coronavirus   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023