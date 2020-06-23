Afghan President wishes Kazakh First President speedy recovery

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani have talked over the telephone, Kazinform cites Elbasy.kz.

During the telephone call, the Afghan President wished Elbasy health and a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

The First President's press service informed the sides discussed the issues of ensuring the regional security and stability.

Ashraf Ghani commended Kazakhstan's steadfast efforts to restore socioeconomic sector of Afghanistan and provide the humanitarian aid to the country.

Nursultan Nazarbayev, in his turn, thanked the Afghan leader for warm words and wishes and expressed confidence in further strengthening of traditionally friendly relations between the two nations.

Recall that First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev tested positive for the coronavirus infection last week.