    Afghan business delegation arrives in Astana

    2 August 2023, 10:49

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A business delegation of Afghanistan led by Minister of Commerce and Trade Nooruddin Azizi, arrived in Astana on Tuesday, August 1. Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin welcomed the delegation at the local airport, Kazinform reports.

    As primeminister.kz informed, heads of the Central Bank of Afghanistan, representatives of major private banks, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) energy company, Afghan Telecom, Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock Products, Commerce and Investment Chamber, as well as agricultural, pharmaceutical, industrial, transport-logistics, engineering, textile and other companies of Afghanistan are among the delegation members.

    On August 2, the Kazakh and Afghan companies will hold their presentations and B2B negotiations.

    The Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum will start its work on August 3.

    On August 4, a fair of Afghan goods will be displayed at the EXPO Congress Center. The residents and guests of the city will be offered various foodstuffs from Afghanistan, copperware, marble items, carpets, jewelry and many other traditional goods.

    Commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan in 2022 made 987.9 million US dollars, which is 2.1 times higher than in the same period in 2021 (474.3 million US dollars). 90% of this amount falls on Kazakhstani exports, mainly, processed products. The trade between the two states in 5 months of 2023 has made 316.6 million US dollars, 310 million US dollars of which are exports from Kazakhstan.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

