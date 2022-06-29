AFD 2022: Prospects for development of Industrial Internet of Things in Kazakhstan discussed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Affiliate Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Kazakhstan conducted the panel session on the topic of «Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in Kazakhstan: Unlocking the potential of SMEs» on 27 June 2022 within frameworks of Astana Finance Days 2022 (AFD).

The main goal of the discussion is the development and implementation of Industry 4.0 technologies, including the IIoT for the digitalization of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Kazakhstan, as an incentive for economic growth, the AIFC’s official website reads.

In her speech the Vice-Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Dinara Shcheglova, said that in order to accelerate the digital transformation of the domestic industry, the state takes incentive measures for enterprises to reimburse part of the costs of introducing digital solutions into production, to improve the competencies of the enterprise, improvement of technological processes, increase in the efficiency of production organization, including the introduction of production technologies, elements of Industry 4.0, etc. «The state provides tax preferences for machines and equipment put into operation for the first time, including Industry 4.0 and domestic IT solutions in industrial enterprises, up to 40%,» she added.

The Head of the WEF affiliate C4IR Brazil, Marcos Souza, noted that: «If we talk about SMEs and the challenges we face, it is the issue of applying new technologies in Brazil. SMEs did not believe that they could take advantage of these technologies, as they did not have enough money and skills. So now we are looking for specific solutions. First, we launch consulting tools and try to support these companies. Secondly, we try to find technologies that will be more suitable for their products. Another difficulty is related to the measurement of results. We define KPIs and then try to translate the problem into the language of money».

Notably, Yerlan Minavar, Deputy Chairman of the Board for Development and Innovation of JSC «Transtelecom», noted: «Given that there is a monopoly in Kazakhstan, Kazakhtelecom and «Beeline» have access to the frequencies. Therefore, it is necessary to develop private LTE, private 5G networks. To do this, it would be good to invite industrial players to new auctions, to new frequencies. In Germany, mining companies can get their own frequencies and deploy private networks».

Thus, international, and local experts shared their experience about the process of modernization of SMEs. At the same time, they talked about successful cases, and discussed the main barriers and recommendations for overcoming them.

In particular, the affiliate C4IR in Kazakhstan announced the launch of the Internet of Things (IoT) initiative, i.e., the SME Futures Network project, which is part of one of the WEF’s nine platforms – The Future of the Connected World.

Reference:

The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus.

www.aifc.kz

AIFC Tech Hub is the meeting point for global start-ups, entrepreneurs, corporations, investors, experts, and specialists in the field of innovation. Technology development in the AIFC includes programs to support startups, corporate innovations, the venture capital market, specially developed rules and a regulator that allow testing products and solutions in the field of technology. https://tech.aifc.kz/

The affiliate Centre for the 4th Industrial Revolution in Kazakhstan was launched by the World Economic Forum (WEF) together with AIFC and the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan in July 2021. AIFC Tech Hub implements the Industry 4.0 direction within the Affiliate Centre for the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR), which was launched in July 2021 and started functioning in September 2021, and it provides exceptional opportunities and resources.



