12 September 2022, 14:55

Aexander Bublik ranks among top-45 ATP players

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) updated men’s singles and doubles rankings, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

US Open winner Carlos Alcaraz leads the ranking. Casper Ruud from the Netherlands stands second and another Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal is third.

Kazakhstan’s No1 Alexander Bublik moved up from the 47th to the 44th line.

Britain’s Joe Salisbury, U.S. player Rajeev Ram, and another U.S. sportsman Neal Skupski lead the men's doubles rankings.

Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev lost four spots to land at 50, while Alexander Nedovyesov retained his 58th position.

Photo: ktf.kz