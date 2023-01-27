Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Aeroflot to resume flights to Kazakhstan next month

27 January 2023, 20:41
Aeroflot to resume flights to Kazakhstan next month

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Russia’s Aeroflot is to resume regular flights to Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the airline’s website.

The Russian airline Aeroflot is to resume regular flights to Astana, Almaty, and Atyrau on Airbus A320 aircraft starting from February 1.

Aeroflot is to operate two daily flights to the Kazakh capital of Astana, three flights per day to Almaty city. The airline plans to run two weekly flights (on Wednesdays and Saturdays) to Atyrau city, launching an additional flight on Mondays starting from March.

Flights from Moscow to the Kazakh cities are operated by Rossiya airline until February.


Photo:aeroflot.ru

