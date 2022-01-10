Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Aeroflot flight arrives in Kazakhstan’s capital of Nur-Sultan

Adlet Seilkhanov
10 January 2022, 13:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Russia’s national air carrier Aeroflot resumed flights to and from Kazakhstan’s capital of Nur-Sultan on Monday, the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development said in a statement, TASS reports.

«The Aeroflot airline resumed flights to and from the city of Nur-Sultan on January 10. The first flight from Moscow arrived at 10:35 am local time. A Nur-Sultan - Moscow flight is scheduled for 12:05 pm,» the statement reads.

According to the committee, tickets for Aeroflot flights can be purchased on the airline’s website.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, was restored to all of the country’s regions by January 7. Tokayev declared January 10 a day of national mourning.


