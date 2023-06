Advisor to Kazakh PM appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh PM decreed to appoint Yerlan Kozhagapanov as the Advisor to the Kazakh Prime Minister, the PM’s press service reports.

Born in 1968 in Almaty region is the graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University, Abai Almaty State University, Russian Customs Academy.

Since April 2021 up to present acted as the Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan.