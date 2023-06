Advisor to financial market development agency head named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Economist Timur Abilkassymov is appointed as an advisor to the chairman of the financial market development and regulation agency of Kazakhstan, its official website reads.

Earlier he held the post of the member of the board of directors at Kaztemirtrans JSC and Kazakhstan Energy Reinsurance Company, senior teacher at the Narikbayev Kazakh State University of Law and Humanities.