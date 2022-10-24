Adventure&Camping Exhibition 2022 to kick off on October 26 at Expo Al Dhaid

SHARJAH. KAZINFORM All is set at Expo Al Dhaid for the launch of the fourth Adventure & Camping Exhibition 2022, an event that is yearned for by this hobby enthusiasts.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry on 26th October, the event organisers revealed that this year's edition hides astounding surprises for the lovers of land and sea adventures with 200 local and international brands and more than 10,000 products presented by over 45 exhibitors. The products shown will range from the latest camping equipment to the products that cater for hiking, climbing, outdoor sports, hunting and fishing. Furthermore, the chance will be there for visitors to get in touch with the companies that work in everything related to wildlife and interact with hunting and desert sports enthusiasts. The exhibition will witness an incredibly wide range of products and services, including security and safety devices required in camping as well as all services that cater to experiencing wildlife and desert means of transportation such as motorcycles and four-wheel drive vehicles, WAM reports.

Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, confirmed that all necessary preparations have been completed to launch a special edition of the Adventure and Camping Exhibition, to continue the great successes of this event, which attracts more than 5,000 visitors annually from inside and outside the country. It has proven its prominence among adventure events in the Arabian Gulf region, which is famous for loving this hobby. He pointed out that the Adventure and Camping Exhibition succeeded over the past three yearly editions in pushing many young Emiratis and entrepreneurs to enter the field of journey and camping supplies industry, as well as linking them to the Emirati heritage that this event symbolises with its many traditional events. He added that the exhibition, in its fourth edition, will show a wide selection of the latest products and supplies needed for land and sea cruises, fishing, camping and hunting.

The exhibition covers an area of 3,000 square metres, indoors and outdoors. It is scheduled to receive visitors for free from 14:00-22:00 daily, and from 15:00pm-23:00 on Friday.

Фото: www.wam.ae



