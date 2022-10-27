Adventure&Camping Exhibition kicks off at Al Dhaid

27 October 2022, 11:18

27 October 2022, 11:18

Adventure&Camping Exhibition kicks off at Al Dhaid

SHARJAH. KAZINFORM Expo Al Dhaid on Wednesday saw the kick-off of the fourth edition of the Adventure and Camping Exhibition 2022, the one-of-its-kind in the region that is organised at Al Dhaid with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) under the supervision of Expo Centre Sharjah between 26th-30th October.

This year's edition attracted a wide local and international participation with 45 exhibitors who are showing the lovers of camping and land and sea cruises more than 200 brands and 10,000 products such as state-of-the-art equipment, tools and accessories for camping, cruising, outdoor sports, fishing and hunting. It is also updating visitors on the latest developments in tourist sea and land cruises, allowing them to enjoy breathtaking live shows, competitions and surprises tailored for families and youth, WAM reports.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Sheikh Majid bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs, Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), and Jamal Muhammad bin Howaiden, member of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Also, present were a number of SCCI and Expo Centre Sharjah board members as well as Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of the Economic Relations and Marketing Department, SCCI, along with a number of officials and representatives of government entities in Al Dhaid.

Jamal bin Howaiden stressed that the event's success and continuity over four editions is an inevitable extension to the significant development and quality transformation seen in the central region of the Emirate of Sharjah in all domains, thanks to the visions and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, noting that Sharjah Chamber's keenness to support the exhibition comes in line with that trend.

He added that the event is one of the Chamber's initiatives that are aimed at revitalising economic activity in the central region by supporting exhibitions, conferences and specialized events, in addition to motivating Emirati young people and entrepreneurs to invest in the excursions and camping industry, which is booming among the UAE residents and visitors, not to mention the contribution to the national tourism sector, whose revenues exceeded AED19 billion in the first half of 2022.

Sultan Shattaf, Sales & Marketing Director at Expo Centre Sharjah, pointed out that the exhibition is one of the events that contribute significantly to supporting the so-called desert tourism, especially since the Emirate of Sharjah hosts tourist projects that are the largest and most distinctive in the region. He noted that the Adventure and Camping Exhibition became an ideal platform for meeting the requirements and needs of desert tourism workers. He also stressed that the current edition introduces many products, innovations and new activities that meet the ambitions of exhibitors and visitors who are interested in one of the most important camping and adventure exhibitions in the region.

Photo: wam.ae