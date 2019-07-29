Go to the main site
    Adriatica Ionica Race Stage 5: Astana’s Gidich 6th in sprint in Trieste

    29 July 2019, 07:57

    NUR-SULTAN - TRIESTE. KAZINFORM - The young Kazakh rider Yevgeniy Gidichfinished 6th in the bunch sprint at the last, 5th stage of the Adriatica IonicaRace ended today on the streets of Trieste. The Colombian rider Alvaro Hodegbecame the winner of the final stage, Astana Pro Team’s press office informs.

    «The last stage of the race has been passed quite calm, without anytrouble. A few teams controlled the situation, we knew, that the sprint is muchexpected. And, indeed, everything has been decided in the bunch sprint. Ourriders helped Yevgeniy to get a good position for the final and he did a goodsprint into 6th place. It is a solid result. I think, all the riders willbenefit from this race, which will help them to prepare for the bigger goalslater into the second part of the season. We did a nice week here in Italy, theteam was really strong and motivated,» said Giuseppe Martinelli, sportsdirector of Astana Pro Team.

    The Ukrainian rider Mark Padun became the overall winner of the AdriaticaIonica Race. Astana’s Jonas Gregaard Wilsly finished 11th.

    Photo credit: ©Getty Images

    Sport Cycling Astana Pro Team
