Adriatica Ionica Race Stage 5: Astana’s Gidich 6th in sprint in Trieste

29 July 2019, 07:57
NUR-SULTAN - TRIESTE. KAZINFORM - The young Kazakh rider Yevgeniy Gidich finished 6th in the bunch sprint at the last, 5th stage of the Adriatica Ionica Race ended today on the streets of Trieste. The Colombian rider Alvaro Hodeg became the winner of the final stage, Astana Pro Team’s press office informs.

«The last stage of the race has been passed quite calm, without any trouble. A few teams controlled the situation, we knew, that the sprint is much expected. And, indeed, everything has been decided in the bunch sprint. Our riders helped Yevgeniy to get a good position for the final and he did a good sprint into 6th place. It is a solid result. I think, all the riders will benefit from this race, which will help them to prepare for the bigger goals later into the second part of the season. We did a nice week here in Italy, the team was really strong and motivated,» said Giuseppe Martinelli, sports director of Astana Pro Team.

The Ukrainian rider Mark Padun became the overall winner of the Adriatica Ionica Race. Astana’s Jonas Gregaard Wilsly finished 11th.

Photo credit: ©Getty Images

