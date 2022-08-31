Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Adoptions down in Italy due to COVID-19, ANSA
31 August 2022 13:58

ROME. KAZINFORM Adoptions are down in Italy due to COVID-19, the commission for international adoptions said Tuesday.

Last year adoptions of foreign babies and children in Italy were 680, down from 1,205 in 2019, ANSA reports.

2020 saw the lowest number on record, 669.

The trend has been going on for many years and the pandemic has accentuated it, said the committee.

Twelve years ago, in 2012, there were some 3,106 foreign adoptions.

The report was dated as far as 2021.


Photo: ansa.it

