15 August 2022 18:13

Admission tests for PhD studies kick off in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The entry examinations for the PhD studies started in Kazakhstan today. Placement interviews at the universities concluded, the Telegram Channel of the Science and Higher Education Ministry of Kazakhstan reads.

The entrance exams will run until August 20. Candidates can check the exam dates and time information logging in to their own accounts. The exam results will be available the next day after the tests.