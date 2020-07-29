Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Adilkhan Yerzhanov's film to be screened at Venice Film Festival

Alzhanova Raushan
29 July 2020, 09:26
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The feature film «Yellow Cat» directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov will take part in the «Horizons» contest program of the 77th Venice International Film Festival - one of the largest and most prestigious festivals in the world which will be held on September 2-12, Kazinform reports with the reference to Kazakhfilm JSC.

The international jury of the Horizons program is headed by the renowned French director Claire Denis. The film «Yellow Cat» was shot by ZERDE FILMS (Kazakhstan) with the participation of JSC «Kazakhfilm» named after Shaken Aimanov (Kazakhstan) and Arizona Productions (France).

«Yellow Cat» is the ninth feature film directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov. It was shot last year in Almaty region. The film's general producers are Assel Saduakasova, Kanat Bitemirov and Yerbol Toibayev.


