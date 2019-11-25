Go to the main site
    Additional trains to be launched for winter holidays

    25 November 2019, 12:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – «Passenger Transportations» JSC launches additional trains for December holidays, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Thus, in order to satisfy the demand of passengers Passenger Transportations will launch additional trains for the period of the following December holidays: the First President Day, the Independence Day and New Year en route Almaty 2-Shymkent, Almaty 2 – Turkestan, Mangystau – Beuney, Nur-Sultan – Shu, Nur-Sultan Nurly Zhol – Shymkent.

    Additional information is available at: 105.

    Alzhanova Raushan

