Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Additional trains to be launched for winter holidays

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
25 November 2019, 12:52
Additional trains to be launched for winter holidays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – «Passenger Transportations» JSC launches additional trains for December holidays, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Thus, in order to satisfy the demand of passengers Passenger Transportations will launch additional trains for the period of the following December holidays: the First President Day, the Independence Day and New Year en route Almaty 2-Shymkent, Almaty 2 – Turkestan, Mangystau – Beuney, Nur-Sultan – Shu, Nur-Sultan Nurly Zhol – Shymkent.

Additional information is available at: 105.

Transport   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023