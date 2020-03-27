Go to the main site
    Additional measures defined for Nur-Sultan to prevent COVID-19 spread

    27 March 2020, 12:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Additional measures have been defined for Nur-Sultan to prevent COVID-19 spread, Kazinform reports.

    Beginning from 12.00 a.m. March 28, 2020 the operational headquarters introduces the following measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection:

    - citizens are banned from leaving home except for buying food, medicine and going to work;

    - public gathering places (parks, squares, pedestrian streets, promenade, playgrounds, etc.) have to be closed;

    - operation of public transport have to be gradually limited;

    - meetings of more than three people on the streets and in other public places (with the exception of family members) are forbidden;

    - unaccompanied minors are not allowed to walk the streets.

    Police of Nur-Sultan will be patrolling streets, parks, squares and other public places.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
