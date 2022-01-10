Additional evidence of preparation of terrorist aggression against country will be provided – Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the near future, additional evidence of the preparation of the terrorist aggression against our country will be provided to the global public, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh Head of State noted that certain mass media outlets and public institutions still «throw» fake news.

«As we can observe, certain mass media outlets and public institutions continue «throwing» fake news based on fabrication and unverified facts. I am sure that the international organziaions including the UN, OSCE, SCO, CICA as well as international humanitarian organizations are interested in a full and unbiased investigation of the actions of the terrorists,» said the Kazakh President during the extraordinary meeting of the Heads of CSTO member States.