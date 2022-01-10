Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Additional evidence of preparation of terrorist aggression against country will be provided – Tokayev

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
10 January 2022, 14:50
Additional evidence of preparation of terrorist aggression against country will be provided – Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the near future, additional evidence of the preparation of the terrorist aggression against our country will be provided to the global public, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh Head of State noted that certain mass media outlets and public institutions still «throw» fake news.

«As we can observe, certain mass media outlets and public institutions continue «throwing» fake news based on fabrication and unverified facts. I am sure that the international organziaions including the UN, OSCE, SCO, CICA as well as international humanitarian organizations are interested in a full and unbiased investigation of the actions of the terrorists,» said the Kazakh President during the extraordinary meeting of the Heads of CSTO member States.


CSTO   UN   President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   2022 state of emergency  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy