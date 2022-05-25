Additional education center to open doors in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Akim (mayor) of Nur-Sultan city Altai Kulginov announced the plan to unveil an additional education center in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the 25th extraordinary meeting of the city maslikhat, mayor Kulginov said the additional education center will open its doors in the Kazakh capital on June 1. Called ‘Park znaniy’ (Knowledge park), the center is designed for over 1,500 children.

The additional education center will offer local children extra lessons of mathematics, physics, computer literacy, music and more.

Altai Kulginov also revealed the plan to allot 1,400 educational grants for future teachers at the Nur-Sultan-based universities.



