    ADB ready to assist Kazakhstan in fight against pandemic, National Economy Ministry

    26 March 2020, 09:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - March 25 Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov, President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masatsugu Asakawa, representatives of the National Bank held a conference call, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the National Economy Ministry.

    Currently, ADB is working on the issue of providing Kazakhstan with technical assistance to fight against the novel coronavirus COVID-19. It plans to supply Kazakhstan with mechanical ventilation apparatus, protective masks.

    It was informed that ADB is currently considering possible support for maintaining employment levels, retraining the workforce for priority sectors, diversifying the economy to reduce the country’s dependence from commodities and promotion of such sectors as agriculture, information technology and electronic commerce.

    Alzhanova Raushan

