Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    ADB, EBRD to finance Central Asia's largest wind farm project

    5 September 2022, 21:45

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have both decided to finance Central Asia's largest wind farm project the Zarafshan Wind Farm, Xinhua reports.

    The ADB said Monday in a statement that it «signed a 52-million-U.S. dollar loan agreement» with Abu Dhabi-headquartered energy company Masdar «to finance Uzbekistan's first wind power plant and the largest yet developed in Central Asia.»

    It will help Uzbekistan «meet rapidly rising energy demand, deliver reliable power supplies to underserved urban and rural areas, meet its climate action goals, and improve resilience against climate change impacts,» the ADB said.

    In a separate statement, the EBRD said that it «has organized a financing package of 74 million dollars» to Masdar for «the development, construction and operation» of the wind farm.

    In late 2020, the Uzbek government approved an investment agreement with Masdar to build the Zarafshan Wind Farm, which will be located in central Uzbekistan's Navoi region and is expected to start commercial operation in 2024.

    Masdar said on its website that with a capacity of 500 MW, the project will provide enough electricity to power 500,000 homes and will displace 1.1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

    Uzbekistan has planned to achieve 12 GW of solar and wind capacity by 2030.

    Photo:nuz.uz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Central Asia World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    4 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11