Adaptive and fast: How Uzbekistan economy changes

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM In the past 10 years, the economic growth of Uzbekistan was at 5.9% on average, and this is a good indicator demonstrating the country’s dynamic development. How Uzbekistan’s economy changes, what areas are developing faster, and how the economic ambitions of the New Uzbekistan are evaluated are in the latest article from Kazinform.

Post-Soviet period challenges and transition to a market economy

In the first years of independence, after the break of economic ties in the post-Soviet space, Uzbekistan like other CIS countries faced a decline in its economy. Throughout 1990-2001, the country’s GDP reduced from $17.7bln to $11.1bln in current prices.

At the same time, the agricultural specialization of the republic had a very positive impact amid the economic downturn. During this period, the share of agriculture in the country’s GDP increased from 33% to 50.7%.

Besides, the gradual surrender of a government order and subsidies in the industrial sector significantly contributed to Uzbekistan’s economy. As a result, the country managed to maintain control over such strategic enterprises as the Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex, Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Combine, as well as gold, uranium, coal, oil, and gas fields.

To stabilize its economy, Uzbekistan gradually moves to modern market relations. The Uzbek model of transition to a market economy has integrated many models of economic transformations, like the Chinese model of reforms, aimed at the creation of a mixed economy with a directive planned mechanism of public sector control and indicative control of the private sector; the Russian model of liberalization of economy with a focus on monetary-price, financial and credit and foreign economy policy, and the Turkish model reflected in active support of business activity by the state.

These measures enabled Uzbekistan to become the first of the post-Soviet states to stop production decline and transit to economic growth. When other post-Soviet countries lost entire industrial sectors, Uzbekistan created new ones from scratch. For instance, the car-making industry. From 2001 to 2015, Uzbekistan’s GDP surged 7.8fold to 86.2 billion US dollars having reached annual growth at 15.8%.