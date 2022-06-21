Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Actions of all member states make up success of EAEU - Kazakh Prime Minister

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 June 2022, 17:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov addressed the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council held in Minsk, Belarus, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

In his speech, Smailov pointed out that global trade is experiencing significant changes.

«Growing tensions, pandemic crisis, rapture of global trade and logistics networks, and hyperinflation are having a negative impact both on goods producers and service renders in our countries. The fact that the turmoil affects representatives of all business forms - small-, medium, and large-sized - stands out,» said the Kazakh Prime Minister.

In the ongoing critical conditions, according to the head of the Kazakh government, the role of regional groupings comes to the fore in addressing emerging issues.

«Actions of all the members make up the success of the economic grouping. As known, some barriers lead to others. It is necessary to join efforts to ensure a free market which is vital for our economies' growth and well-being of our people,» said Smailov.

In addition, the Kazakh Prime Minister said that barrier-free transit via the territory of the EAEU is one of the sensitive issues for Kazakhstani businesses.

«I'm certain that all the members of the Eurasian economic integration benefit from the EAEU in the current difficult circumstances once they are committed to the fundamental principles of the Union. At the same time, it is necessary to strike a balance between national interests and integration processes to follow the path of development on conditions mutually beneficial for all members,» concluded the Kazakh Prime Minister.

