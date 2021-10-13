Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Achieving the Paris Agreement Goals: int’l conf kicks off

    13 October 2021, 17:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The international conference themed «Ways to achieve the Paris Agreement and Kazakhstan’s carbon neutrality» kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Serikkali Brekeshev and the UN high-ranking officials, international experts, representatives of business community and civil society are attending the conference.

    At the Climate Ambition Summit held on December 12, 2020 the Kazakh President declared that Kazakhstan would reach carbon neutrality by 2060.

    The aim of the conference is to represent the country’s carbon neutrality vision, to show economic and social benefits of the carbon-neutral society, and necessary policy of decarbonization and transformations in infrastructure and technologies, to debate the key role of mobilization of funds for full-scale transition.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Environment Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region