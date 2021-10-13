Achieving the Paris Agreement Goals: int’l conf kicks off

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The international conference themed «Ways to achieve the Paris Agreement and Kazakhstan’s carbon neutrality» kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Serikkali Brekeshev and the UN high-ranking officials, international experts, representatives of business community and civil society are attending the conference.

At the Climate Ambition Summit held on December 12, 2020 the Kazakh President declared that Kazakhstan would reach carbon neutrality by 2060.

The aim of the conference is to represent the country’s carbon neutrality vision, to show economic and social benefits of the carbon-neutral society, and necessary policy of decarbonization and transformations in infrastructure and technologies, to debate the key role of mobilization of funds for full-scale transition.