Accreditation of int'l election observers kicks off in Kazakhstan

2 February 2023, 12:18
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Central Election Commission opened accreditation of the international observers to monitor the elections to the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and maslikhats of all levels, Kazinform quotes CEC secretary Mukhtar Yerman.

As of today, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry submitted the candidacies of 25 observers for accreditation to the CEC, including 11 representing the CIS IPA, and 13 OSCE/ODIHR.

The Majilis and maslikhat elections will be held in Kazakhstan on March 19. All seven registered political parties are allowed to take part in the elections.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan will hold the early Majilis and maslikhat elections on March 19.

3,415 maslikhat deputies will be elected in the elections.


