Accreditation of foreign journalists to cover Digital Almaty Forum opens

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On February 2-3, 2023, a regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council (EIGC) and the International Digital Forum «Digital Almaty: «Digital partnership in the New Reality» will be held in Almaty.

The regular meeting will be attended by the heads of governments of Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission. Representatives of the Observer States to the EAEU, the CIS Secretary General and the heads of the Eurasian Development Bank and the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development are also invited to the event, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The agenda of the EIGC meeting, which is traditionally held in narrow and extended formats, covers a wide range of issues of trade and economic cooperation, technical regulation, the EAEU integrated information system and other relevant topics.

On February 3, Prime Ministers of EAEU countries will attend the plenary session of the annual Digital Almaty Forum. Traditionally, the forum is expected to be attended by prominent political and public figures, heads of large digital companies, IT business leaders and digital industry experts.

This year, also an international exhibition of thematic projects with the award ceremony «Digital Almaty Awards» will take place within the framework of this event.

For accreditation to cover abovementioned events the representatives of foreign media must submit an application by the following link before 05.00 pm Astana time on January 25, 2023: https://accr.sgork.kz:64778/user_login/?next=/application/ :

1) To obtain a login and password, it is necessary to send a list of representatives of foreign media according to the attached FORM to the email address mfa.pskz@gmail.com ;

2) After receiving the login and password, access to the above-mentioned application portal of the Accreditation Center will be provided. Instructions for filling in the data for accreditation are posted in the upper left corner of the portal.

If you have any additional questions, please contact the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan:

- Abylay Amandykov, tel.: +7 (7172) 72-00-11, mob.: +7 (701) 7776447 (WhatsApp, Telegram);

- Akzhan Orynbek, tel.: +7 (7172) 72-02-36, mob.: +7 (708) 7085844 (WhatsApp, Telegram).

At the abovementioned events following Press centers will operate: EIGC meeting – in the building of Royal Tulip hotel (Ospanov str 401/2), Digital Almaty Forum – Pavilion 10 (media center) Atakent Exhibition Center (Timiryazev str 42 к10).

Photo: gov.kz