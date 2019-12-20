Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Accounts Committee to begin publishing results of auditing in public sector in 2020

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
20 December 2019, 13:27
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Beginning from January 2020, the Accounts Committee of Kazakhstan will start publishing the results of the auditing in public sector. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it at the II meeting of the National Public Confidence Council being held in Nur-Sultan today, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The first meeting of the National Public Confidence Council was held September 6, 2019.

On October 30, the President met with the members of the Council for discussing the prospects of development of civil society and interaction between human rights organizations and governmental structures, sociological studies in implementation of the ‘listening state’ concept.

The meeting also debated the recommendations on improvement of the activity of public councils, autonomy of universities and health insurance introduction.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the establishment of the National Public Confidence Council at his inauguration ceremony on June 12, 2019.

On July 17, 2019, the President signed the decree «On approval of the regulations and composition of the Presidential National Public Confidence Council.»Among the members of the Council are prominent public activists, deputies of the Majilis, economists and political scientists.

