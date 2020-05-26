Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Accounts Committee head reports to Kazakh President

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 May 2020, 16:49
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received head of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget Nataliya Godunova, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on monitoring over the country’s financial anti-recessionary expenditure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As stated there, monitoring consists of two stages. The first one includes monitoring of public purchases and in-house audit jointly with the Finance Ministry. Then the Accounts Committee audits the accounts of budget programs’ administrators the countrywide.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged to provide intended expenditure of budget financial resources aimed at healthcare, realization of the employment roadmap, vulnerable groups support measures and constantly report on the results of audits.

Following the talks the Head of State set a number of tasks.


